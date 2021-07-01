Digital Truck wows visitors on nationwide trek

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
A special mobile project with digital presentations of Turkey’s national, historical, cultural, scientific, and technological accomplishments is continuing to delight visitors on its nationwide trek.

Launched by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, the Digital Truck project kicked off this February in the northwestern province of Edirne and now is in Kahramanmaraş, southeastern Turkey.

The truck, which boasts an expanded interior space of 40 square meters, welcomes visitors with a 3D holographic server that conveys information with high-tech elements.

Inside is a motion-sensitive screen, 3D virtual box, a green screen, and magic mirror experience areas.

The special motion-sensitive screen animates the movements of nearby visitors via high-tech motion sensors.

Users can also take virtual flight with Turkey’s national pride, its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The green screen experience allows users to see themselves in exotic virtual environments and print out or email images of the experience.

The 3D virtual box experience area provides a floating view without any connection to a structure, creating a surreal impression through holography in the air with advanced technology.

The truck also boasts a hologram show of the sixth-generation ultra-marine Fatih drill ship.

ECONOMY Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep

Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep
