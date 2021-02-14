Digital miniature exhibit opens in Istanbul on Feb 15

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A digital miniature exhibition will open at the Marmaray Yenikapı Station in Istanbul on Feb. 15, Turkey’s Communications Directorate announced on Feb. 13.

As part of the government’s 360 Culture and Arts project, the Miniaturist Osman Surname-i Humayun Digital Miniature Exhibition will be open to the public for free between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, read a statement.

The exhibition will continue until March 5, it added.