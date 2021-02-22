Digital library gathers millions of pages of Ottoman documents

  • February 22 2021 07:00:00

Digital library gathers millions of pages of Ottoman documents

ISTANBUL
Digital library gathers millions of pages of Ottoman documents

An online digital library project, “WikiLala,” which aims to bring together and digitize all the printed texts from the Ottoman Empire since the introduction of the printing press, has been shedding new light on the empire’s history and culture.

In line with the project, more than 100,000 of pages of content consisting of books, magazines, newspapers and documents in Ottoman Turkish, can be accessed only with a click.

The project has been in the works since 2019 with the initiative of Hiperlink, the founder of Turkey’s first digital library, project manager Sadi Özgür and Harun Tuncer, project consultant and academic member at the History Department of Istanbul Aydın University.

Tuncer stated that after the reformation of the alphabet in 1928, which converted the official alphabet of Turkey into Latin letters, there was a serious and significant separation and disengagement from the Ottoman era, he said.

He noted that there was a significant treasure trove of knowledge waiting to be discovered in Ottoman documents since the time of İbrahim Müteferrika, who introduced the printing press to the empire and was the first Muslim to run a printing press with movable Arabic type.

Researchers can access the documents online without having to obtain physical copies from libraries.

They can also search through the documents easily and quickly using the system’s search engine, which can be used with Arabic and Latin letters thanks to the optical character recognition (OCR) technique used in the scans.

Half of the documents that could be accessed, nearly 2 million-page corpus, will be uploaded to the system within a year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  2. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Star French florist weathers pandemic

Star French florist weathers pandemic
Some 2,500 languages face extinction: UNESCO official

Some 2,500 languages face extinction: UNESCO official
Turkish chef in Emerald Isle wins Michelin star for minimal waste approach

Turkish chef in Emerald Isle wins Michelin star for minimal waste approach
Turkey, UNESCO work to introduce wise men from Anatolia

Turkey, UNESCO work to introduce wise men from Anatolia
With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish

With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish
Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
WORLD UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on Feb. 22 to start unwinding England’s third and - he hopes - final coronavirus lockdown, as a quickening U.K.-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on hard-hit hospitals.
ECONOMY Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers and model factories have been established in Turkey’s three provinces, running successfully to support the entrepreneurship and innovation culture and promote structural transformation in the manufacturing industry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.