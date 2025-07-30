Digital copyright bill set to be introduced in October

GİRESUN

A long-awaited digital copyright law will be introduced to the Turkish parliament in October, the head of the assembly's relevant commission has said.

The proposal would be finalized by September and brought before the commission the following month, with the goal of swiftly enacting the legislation, Digital Media Commission head Nazım Elmas told reporters on July 29 in the northern city of Giresun.

Elmas said global digital platforms like Meta and Google prominently feature the work of journalists reporting on both local and national events, resulting in increased traffic and advertising revenue.

“Google generates advertising revenue, and thus, many platform providers profit from the content our colleagues produce,” he said.

“Since you reach many people through the content creators' production ... and you generate some revenue, you should give some of it to the content creator team.”

Elmas added that similar regulations already exist in countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Australia and the United States.

“Based on the regulations there and the details of their operation, we, as a commission, have prepared a legal draft,” he said.

“With a technical infrastructure and artificial intelligence support, we are trying to bring these studies to a conclusion in favor of our content creator friends.”