Digital art center Sahneport opens

  • April 08 2021 07:00:00

Digital art center Sahneport opens

ISTANBUL
Digital art center Sahneport opens

Digital art center Sahneport bringing together performances of different art disciplines under a single platform is now open for art enthusiasts.

Halim Ercan and Eda Kendirli, founding partners of Sahneport, gave information about the platform at an online press conference on April 6.

Ercan noted that they brought together works from all art branches on a single platform where the desired activity could be reached without leaving the website.

“As a friend of art and artists, we set out to create a brand-new platform by bringing the artworks, which could not reach the art lovers, especially during the pandemic period, to the digital world. Our system works with a digital ticketing model,” Ercan said.

Stating that all of the multidisciplinary arts are gathered under one roof at Sahneport, Ercan said: “We make Turkey’s art accessible from the east to the west. We bring events in all fields, from theater to cinema, concerts to exhibitions and to those who do not have the opportunity to see or watch. Thus, we believe that we move our culture and art activities from local to universal.”

Stating that the number of contents for children will be increased in Sahneport, Ercan said: “We believe that the message to be given to children is very important. For this, we work together and get the support of the pedagogues, and we filter the contents through a special filter.”

Giving information about the goals of the art center, Kendirli said that their primary goal was to present performing arts on a global scale.

Noting that they will present works not only from Turkey but also from abroad, Kendirli said: “We first agreed with two Dutch theater institutions. We will increase their numbers as well. We also aim to present local works to the world, too.”

Sahneport aims to present artistic content, including stage, performance arts, concerts, exhibitions and museums, to art lovers with a wide selection.

Besides live broadcasts, the digital arts center offers activities in different areas such as theater plays, concerts, children and family events, film screenings, documentaries, exhibitions, webinars, speeches, education and corporate events.

film secreening,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  2. Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

    Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

  3. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option

  4. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  5. Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson

    Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson
Recommended
Women adorn Roman designs on clothing, ceramics

Women adorn Roman designs on clothing, ceramics
Turkish artist turns waste into ‘post-apocalyptic’ art

Turkish artist turns waste into ‘post-apocalyptic’ art
Museum of Anatolian Civilizations turns 100

Museum of Anatolian Civilizations turns 100
Eastern Turkish city becomes hub for migratory birds

Eastern Turkish city becomes hub for migratory birds
NASA photo contest: Turkish lake vs stars in the sky

NASA photo contest: Turkish lake vs stars in the sky
Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history

Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history
WORLD Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Iranian state television acknowledged on April 7.
ECONOMY Turkeys airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

Turkey's airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

The number of air passengers in Turkey - including transit passengers - totaled 17.68 million in the first quarter of 2021, the country's airport authority announced on April 7. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.