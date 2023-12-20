Diana dress sells for record price at auction

LOS ANGELES

A dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1985 has been sold at auction for 11 times its estimated price, BBC has reported.

The black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress was sold at Julien's Auctions in Hollywood for a total of $1,148,080. It has broken a new fashion record as the most expensive dress, worn by Diana, sold at auction.

The gown, which came with a matching illustration, was estimated to sell for $100,000. It features shoulder pads, a blue organza skirt, a large bow, and a sash.

Diana first wore the dress in Florence, Italy in 1985 at a dinner while on a royal tour with her then-husband Charles, Prince of Wales, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

The collector's item was constructed with fabric chosen by world-renowned textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer and featured metallic embroidered stars carefully threaded by the design team at Jacques Azagury.

The ballerina skirt was considered a nod to her patronage of the English National Ballet and her love of dance.

Previously, the most expensive dress worn by Diana and sold at auction was a 1991 velvet gown by Victor Edelstein which sold for $604,800in January.

That means Diana's Jacques Azagury gown has nearly doubled the gap between first and second place. Diana wore several designed by the Moroccan-British fashion designer pieces during her time with the royal family.

Hollywood stars' clothes also up for auction included a Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1963 comedy Charade, a sleeveless gown worn by Gloria Swanson in the 1950 noir film Sunset Boulevard and Barbra Streisand's sailor dress from a 1960s special called My Name Is Barbra.