Diana dress sells for record price at auction

Diana dress sells for record price at auction

LOS ANGELES
Diana dress sells for record price at auction

A dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1985 has been sold at auction for 11 times its estimated price, BBC has reported.

The black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress was sold at Julien's Auctions in Hollywood for a total of $1,148,080. It has broken a new fashion record as the most expensive dress, worn by Diana, sold at auction.

The gown, which came with a matching illustration, was estimated to sell for $100,000. It features shoulder pads, a blue organza skirt, a large bow, and a sash.

Diana first wore the dress in Florence, Italy in 1985 at a dinner while on a royal tour with her then-husband Charles, Prince of Wales, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

The collector's item was constructed with fabric chosen by world-renowned textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer and featured metallic embroidered stars carefully threaded by the design team at Jacques Azagury.

The ballerina skirt was considered a nod to her patronage of the English National Ballet and her love of dance.

Previously, the most expensive dress worn by Diana and sold at auction was a 1991 velvet gown by Victor Edelstein which sold for $604,800in January.

That means Diana's Jacques Azagury gown has nearly doubled the gap between first and second place. Diana wore several designed by the Moroccan-British fashion designer pieces during her time with the royal family.

Hollywood stars' clothes also up for auction included a Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1963 comedy Charade, a sleeveless gown worn by Gloria Swanson in the 1950 noir film Sunset Boulevard and Barbra Streisand's sailor dress from a 1960s special called My Name Is Barbra.

Princess Diana,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son
LATEST NEWS

  1. Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

    Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

  2. Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

    Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

  3. 10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

    10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

  4. First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

    First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

  5. Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

    Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute
Recommended
Plants found in Kültepe under examination

Plants found in Kültepe under examination
Marvel drops actor Jonathan Majors after assault conviction

Marvel drops actor Jonathan Majors after assault conviction
Small-town hairdresser proud of Miss Frances new look

Small-town hairdresser proud of Miss France's 'new look'
Chocolate wars as Italian artisans battle Swiss giant

Chocolate wars as Italian artisans battle Swiss giant
German cultural events axed as Gaza war tensions spike

German cultural events axed as Gaza war tensions spike
Convent-made delicacies help monks and nuns pay the bills

Convent-made delicacies help monks and nuns pay the bills
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Security Council was due to vote on another ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict's impact on global shipping.
ECONOMY Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

The Kremlin on Tuesday vowed to circumvent a European Union import ban on Russian diamonds, part of another sanctions package brought by the West over Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.