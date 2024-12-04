Developing countries face record foreign debt costs

Developing countries face record foreign debt costs

WASHINGTON
Developing countries face record foreign debt costs

FILE - The World Bank building is pictured in Washington, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The world's developing countries paid a record $1.4 trillion to service their debts last year, as high lending rates pushed interest costs to a two-decade high, the World Bank has said.

The poorest countries paid out more than $96 billion to service their debts, the Bank announced in its latest report on international debt, noting that interest costs alone amounted to almost $35 billion.

The high cost of servicing foreign debt has pushed many developing countries to borrow more money from multilateral institutions like the World Bank, stretching their finances.

"In highly indebted poor countries, multilateral development banks are now acting as a lender of last resort, a role they were not designed to serve," World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said in a statement.

"Except for funds from the World Bank and other multilateral institutions, money is flowing out of poor economies when it should be flowing in," he added.

The World Bank report noted that high interest rates have been a key driver of the rising cost of servicing foreign debt, with the rate paid on loans from official creditors doubling to more than four percent.

Rates charged by private creditors were even worse, rising to a 15-year high of six percent -- an increase of more than one percentage point.

Although interest rates have started to come down in many advanced economies, including the United States, overall, "they are expected to remain above the average that prevailed in the decade before COVID-19," the Bank said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand
Per capita income may exceed $15,000 this year, says Şimşek

Per capita income may exceed $15,000 this year, says Şimşek
Egypt to float up to four army-owned companies: PM

Egypt to float up to four army-owned companies: PM
Afghan economy faces uncertain future: World Bank

Afghan economy faces 'uncertain' future: World Bank
Togg maintains dominant position in Turkish EV market

Togg maintains dominant position in Turkish EV market
Bitcoin breaks $100,000, stocks mixed as traders eye S Korea drama

Bitcoin breaks $100,000, stocks mixed as traders eye S Korea drama
Henkel’s sales hit 5.5 billion euros in third quarter

Henkel’s sales hit 5.5 billion euros in third quarter
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿