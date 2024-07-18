Deutsche Bank sees strong disinflation in Türkiye

Deutsche Bank sees strong disinflation in Türkiye

LONDON
Deutsche Bank sees strong disinflation in Türkiye

Türkiye is likely to see strong disinflation over the coming months and a rebalancing of the economy without a hard landing, according to a Deutsche Bank strategist.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hans-Christian Wietoska, head of Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Research at Deutsche Bank, said Türkiye has completed the first phase of rebalancing its economy and is now entering the second stage.

“We see inflation at around 40 percent by year-end due to slowing domestic demand, base effects and the recent stability of the lira. We expect a strong disinflation process,” he said.

The Turkish Central Bank forecasts a year-end inflation rate of 38 percent.

“The key question, and also part of the second stage, is getting inflation to 20 percent. This is the next step, and this is a challenge because 40% will be more or less done by the end of the year,” said Wietoska, adding that it will be critical for the central bank to maintain a tight monetary stance.

The economy will see a cooldown in the second stage, and it will be important how the central bank reacts, he said.

Deutsche Bank economists forecast Türkiye’s GDP growth at 3.5 percent this year, relative to an average growth rate of around 5 percent over the past five years.

Since Türkiye shifted to orthodox macroeconomic policies, there has also been an improvement in the stance of international investors, according to Wietoska.

Global investors are eying Turkish lira bonds, with $8.5 billion inflows already seen over the past eight weeks, he said.

“It can even go to $20 billion. There is room for at least another $10 billion to $15 billion in inflows by the end of this year. More can follow next year, with room for overall foreign exposure of $30 billion to $40 billion, compared to the current around $10 billion,” Wietoska said.

Inflation, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Talks with Sudan warring parties encouraging: UN

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

    Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

  2. UK lifts funding block on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    UK lifts funding block on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

  3. Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

    Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

  4. Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

    Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

  5. Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

    Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population
Recommended
Large-scale IT outage hits companies worldwide

'Large-scale' IT outage hits companies worldwide
Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline
Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA

Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA
US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix

US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix
UK govt launches plans to renationalise railways

UK govt launches plans to renationalise railways
Japan inflation rises slightly to 2.6 percent in June: Data

Japan inflation rises slightly to 2.6 percent in June: Data
Unemployment rate in Istanbul stood at 8.9 pct last year

Unemployment rate in Istanbul stood at 8.9 pct last year
WORLD Talks with Sudan warring parties encouraging: UN

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN

Talks between a United Nations envoy and delegations from both warring parties in Sudan have proven an encouraging first step, the U.N. said Friday as the discussions neared a close.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿