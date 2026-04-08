Detentions rise to 10 in Istanbul Israeli consulate attack probe

Detentions rise to 10 in Istanbul Israeli consulate attack probe

ISTANBUL
Detentions rise to 10 in Istanbul Israeli consulate attack probe

Turkish authorities have detained five more suspects based on initial testimonies in the investigation into the armed attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, bringing the total number of detainees to 10, local media reported on April 8.

The incident took place on April 7 in the Beşiktaş district outside the building housing Israel’s consulate when three assailants armed with long-barreled weapons opened fire on police, triggering a gunfight.

Police returned fire, killing one of the attackers and wounding two others, who were taken into custody. Two police officers were also injured in the exchange but are not in life-threatening condition.

In a statement, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said security forces responded immediately to the attack and brought the situation under control.

The wounded suspects are currently being treated in the hospital, where they are also being questioned.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Speaking at the scene, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül described the incident as a “provocative act.” He also noted that the Israeli consulate, located behind a plaza, has not been actively operating for approximately two and a half years and currently has no diplomatic staff on site.

The suspects were found to have traveled to Istanbul in a rental vehicle from the neighboring province of Kocaeli.

One of the assailants had ties to a radical religious group, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on April 7, without naming the organization. “It was also determined that one of the two terrorists, who are brothers, has a prior drug-related crime record,” the minister added.

According to security sources, Istanbul police had already taken precautionary measures in recent days due to the possibility of an attack amid the ongoing war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran.

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