Details emerged in Gaza truce as Netanyahu seeks support

DOHA

A "final round" of Gaza truce talks is due to start on Jan. 14 in Qatar, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his cabinet to seek support from his political allies.

A source said that the Jan. 14 meetings "are aimed at finalizing the remaining details of the deal.”

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to meet on Jan. 14 to approve the agreement, with Netanyahu is working to ensure that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a close ally, does not withdraw support for the government over his opposition to the deal.

The risk of a government collapse is “very low," the report said, as Netanyahu holds “a clear majority” within his coalition to approve the agreement, despite objections from Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has labeled the deal a “disaster.”

Netanyahu met with Smotrich on Jan. 13, offering concessions on West Bank settlement construction to secure his continued participation in the government if the deal is approved.

While Smotrich’s party announced its opposition to the deal, it did not threaten to resign from the coalition if the agreement is passed.

Similarly, Ben-Gvir has not reiterated his previous threats to leave the government over such matters.

Several U.S. and Israeli media reports detailed about the deal, which consisting of three passes.

The first phase, termed the “humanitarian phase,” is set to last 42 days. It includes the release of 33 Israeli captives, both alive and deceased, with a focus on women, the elderly and the ill. In return, the Israeli military would withdraw from most areas it currently controls in Gaza.

The release of the first group of Israeli captives is planned for the seventh day after the cease-fire begins. Israel has also agreed to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those with long sentences or life terms.

The second phase, beginning on the 16th day of the agreement, would focus on broader negotiations for releasing the remaining captives, including soldiers and young detainees.

The third and final phase involves long-term arrangements, including discussions on an alternative administration for Gaza and plans for its reconstruction.

Under the complete ceasefire agreement, Israel will release large numbers of Palestinian security prisoners, including those who carried out deadly attacks.

High-profile militants will not be released to the West Bank under the deal, the officials said, and nobody who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack will be freed.