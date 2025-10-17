Descendant of Russian author Tolstoy visits Yedikule dungeons

ISTANBUL
Count Nikolai Tolstoy, the great-great-nephew of renowned Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy, has visited Istanbul’s historic Yedikule fortress and dungeons, the very place where his ancestor, Peter Tolstoy, was imprisoned during the Ottoman era.

Accompanied by his wife, Georgiana Tolstoy, and hosted by Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan, the 90-year-old historian and writer toured the fortress where his grandfather once spent two years as a captive.

Peter Tolstoy served as Russia’s ambassador to the Ottoman Empire and was detained at Yedikule when war broke out between the two states.

“My ancestor, Peter Tolstoy, was the first Russian ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. When war began, he was imprisoned here for two years. He managed to send letters from this place; they’re all preserved in Moscow’s archives. I don’t know how he got them out,” Nikolai Tolstoy said.

Yedikule Fortress, situated in Istanbul’s Fatih district, is a historic landmark with roots tracing back to the Byzantine era.

Over the centuries, it has served diverse roles: a formidable military stronghold, a secure treasury and, most notably, a high-security prison for prominent political prisoners, diplomats and military officers.

Its grim dungeons housed detainees during periods of war and political upheaval, including notable figures such as Nikolai Tolstoy’s ancestor.

According to the count, his ancestor had profound respect for Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

“Although he remained a Christian, he wrote respectfully about the Prophet and the Quran. He admired Islamic teachings and expressed this in his writings,” he said.

Nikolai Tolstoy also expressed admiration for Istanbul and the preservation efforts in the fortress.

Closed for two decades before its recent restoration, the fortress now welcomes tens of thousands of local and international visitors for cultural and artistic events.

Mayor Turan described the visit as a remarkable moment linking history and reconciliation.

“It’s fascinating that three generations later, the descendant of someone once imprisoned here visits as a guest of friendship,” he said.

Turan noted that Nikolai Tolstoy, who lives in the United Kingdom, visited Türkiye for the first time and shared extensive historical documents and knowledge about his family’s Ottoman-era ties.

He is expected to stay in Istanbul until Oct. 21, visiting several other historical sites, including Topkapı Palace, Sultanahmet and Hagia Sophia.

 

