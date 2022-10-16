Deputy Minister slams Greece’s claims on pushing forward migrants

ANKARA
Turkish Deputy Interior Minister has slammed Greek minister for his allegations about the country forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so.

“Since you could not find a single human rights case in Türkiye, you are trying to reveal the image of your persecution as if it happened in Türkiye,” İsmail Çataklı said in a social media post.

“Take time to comply with human rights, not for manipulations and fraud. Be a little civilized,” he added.

Greek police said that police officers found the migrants stark naked, “some with bodily injuries” who had entered the country using plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a border between the two countries.

The police said it had provided clothing and food for the migrants.

“Türkiye’s provocative behavior exceeded all limits,” Greece’s Ministry of Asylum and Migration said on Oct. 15.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi posted a photo of the naked migrants on his Twitter account, commenting, in Greek and English: “Türkiye’s behavior towards 92 migrants whom we rescued at the borders is a shame for civilization. We expect Ankara to investigate the incident and protect at last its borders with the EU.”

Tensions have simmered between the two countries over the issue of migrants, with both sides accusing the other of push backs on the border.

The migrants are mostly from Afghanistan and Syria, with a few from other countries, such as Pakistan.

Thousands come to Greece via Türkiye over the narrow and perilous sea as over 60 people have perished in the eastern Mediterranean since January, the International Organization for Migration says.

But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the Aegean and facing repeated and persistent reports of summarily deporting new arrivals to Türkiye without allowing them to apply for asylum, many are now skirting the Greek islands and attempting to take the much longer, and more dangerous, route directly to Italy.

