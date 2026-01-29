Denmark hails 'very constructive' meeting with US over Greenland

Denmark hails 'very constructive' meeting with US over Greenland

BRUSSELS
Denmark hails very constructive meeting with US over Greenland

Denmark's foreign minister said on Thursday he was "more optimistic" after technical talks kicked off with the United States over Greenland.

"We have had the very first meeting at senior official level in Washington yesterday regarding the Greenlandic issue," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists at an EU meeting in Brussels.

"It went well in a very constructive atmosphere and tone, and new meetings are planned. It's not that things are solved, but it's good."

The trilateral talks come after U.S. President Donald Trump last week backed down from his threats to seize the autonomous Arctic territory of EU and NATO member Denmark.

"There was a major detour. Things were escalating, but now we are back on track," Rasmussen said. "I'm slightly more optimistic today than a week ago."

Trump's threats over Greenland plunged the transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years.

The unpredictable U..S leader backed off his desire to take control of Greenland after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater American influence.

But few concrete details appear to have been agreed, with authorities in Denmark and Greenland refusing to discuss handing over any sovereignty.

"I have stated on many occasions, we, of course, share the U.S. security concerns regarding the Arctic, this is something we want to solve in close cooperation," Rasmussen said.

As part of the compromise with Washington NATO is expected to bolster its activities in the Arctic, while Denmark and Greenland could renegotiate a 1951 treaty on U.S. troop deployments.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

    Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

  2. Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

    Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

  3. EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight

    EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight

  4. 'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry

    'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry

  5. ‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

    ‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter
Recommended
Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist
EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight

EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight
US eases Venezuela sanctions after oil sector reforms

US eases Venezuela sanctions after oil sector reforms
Trump says hopefully wont need military action as Iran threatens to retaliate

Trump says 'hopefully' won't need military action as Iran threatens to retaliate
Trump says Putin agrees to pause Kiev strikes amid harsh cold

Trump says Putin agrees to pause Kiev strikes amid harsh cold
Trump says Putin agreed not to attack freezing Kiev for a week

Trump says Putin agreed not to attack freezing Kiev for a week
EU lists Irans Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organization

EU lists Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist organization'
WORLD Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

A team of three robbers stole suitcases holding $2.7 million in cash on a busy street in central Tokyo, police and media said Friday, a rare crime in the Japanese metropolis that prides itself on safety.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

The number of aircraft operated by Türkiye’s airlines for passenger and cargo services rose from 558 to 800 over the past five years, according to data published by the country’s Civil Aviation General Directorate.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿