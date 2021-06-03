Demirören Media CHRO in prestigious top 50 list

  • June 03 2021 09:08:00

ISTANBUL
Elif Karacaoğlu, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Demirören Media Group, has been added to the list of the country’s most influential 50 human resource officers.

She was awarded in the CHRO Summit 2021 event organized by Fortune Turkey on June 1. Karacaoğlu was praised for her dedicated efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and success in fast adaption to remote working in all parts of

Demirören Media Group, which comprised of dailies Hürriyet, Posta, Vatan, Milliyet and Hürriyet Daily News, TV channels Kanal D and CNN Türk, as well as Demirören News Agency.

“All the working condition systems set up by Elif helped us continue our work without any disruption as if we were still together in the same room,” said Ahmet Hakan, chief editor of daily Hürriyet.

Mete Belovacıklı, the chief editor of daily Milliyet, pointed to the importance of rising numbers of women in senior positions among the media group and their impressive success.

The pandemic has proven the importance of harmonizing modern systems with human resources, said Posta chief editor Emre İskeçeli. “The success Demirören Media gained with its efforts in this period will set an example for many other corporations,” he added.

The list was compiled through a study among hundreds of companies by research firm DataExpert.

