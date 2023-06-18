Demirören Group aims higher in media

ISTANBUL
Yıldırım Demirören, chairman of Demirören Group, a Turkish conglomerate company, has dismissed speculations of an impending sale of the media group, emphasizing their commitment to further growth and investment in Türkiye.

The media brands, which they acquired in 2011 and 2018, have already surpassed the initial expectations set at the time of purchase, Demirören said, attributing this achievement to the collective efforts of the dedicated individuals working across their television networks, newspapers and other media outlets.

“We have brought these most valuable brands of Türkiye to the top. From now on, we carry the determination to raise it even higher,” Demirören said. “We are not interested in gossip. We are minding our business. We have only one goal: To continue investing in a developing Türkiye and to continue our business.”

In May 2011, the holding bought dailies Milliyet and Vatan to lay the foundations of the media group, which became Türkiye’s biggest when Hürriyet newspaper and Kanal D and CNN Türk television channels were purchased in March 2018.

