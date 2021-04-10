Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

  • April 10 2021 12:46:00

Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

ISTANBUL
Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

Seeking refuge from the daily grind and the novel coronavirus, an increasing many in Turkey have turned to caravans and tiny houses for their vacations as the pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions have made many other, more luxurious, options less within reach.

Holidays have taken a turn for the greener and more solitary as public authorities advise people to stay far from crowds during the pandemic, including in Turkey, where many have taken a newfound liking to caravans, according to a sector professional in the country.

Along with this rise in demand, the number of caravan makers in the country has also surged, said Ural Ocak, sales manager of tiny house and caravan producer Karavancan.

"While land and home prices are high, people can buy tiny houses at very low prices," he said, adding that a 35-square-meter (42 square yards) tiny house could currently be purchased for 60,000 Turkish liras ($7,350).

Ocak highlighted that tiny houses met all the daily needs of potential residents, without such bureaucratic hurdles as reconstruction permits.

Karavancan, which is owned by a Turkish construction firm, started caravan production during the pandemic.

Furkan Güneri, a sales director at Turkish caravan maker Crawler, said the sector ecosystem had been boosted during the virus outbreak.

Caravan sales have increased by 80% during this time, Güneri said, with interest rising among people from every segment of society.

He underlined that there are also many accessory and side product makers in Turkey, though options remain limited in Turkey for now compared with other countries.

For four years now, Crawler has also been producing specially designed off-road high-quality motorhomes and exporting them to 25 countries.

The firm has also developed an electric caravan prototype - E-trailer - which extends electric cars' range by charging their batteries like a power bank with its electric engines.

Isolated tourism

Ilhan Ersözlü, the head of Turkey's largest fair organizer Tüyap, said caravans and tiny houses are very important tourism alternatives for people, especially amid COVID-19.

Turkey's caravan sector has improved during the outbreak, he said, adding that the industry's exports doubled over this period.

While before the pandemic, the number of people interested in caravans was limited, now demand has risen among a wide range of consumers, including white-collar workers, he underlined.

"All who seek isolation from the crowds have turned to caravan tourism." Touching on Tüyap's ongoing caravan expo in Istanbul, KaravanIst, he said that around 100 firms in the sector are showing their products at the event.

The fair, which will last until April 13, has hosted thousands of people who came to see up-close and compare caravans and tiny houses, he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan urges low-rise architecture

    Erdoğan urges low-rise architecture

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,454 as daily cases hit 55,791

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,454 as daily cases hit 55,791

  4. Turkish, Russian presidents discuss bilateral ties

    Turkish, Russian presidents discuss bilateral ties

  5. Historian files lawsuit for return of WWI starboards from Russia

    Historian files lawsuit for return of WWI starboards from Russia
Recommended
Historian files lawsuit for return of WWI starboards from Russia

Historian files lawsuit for return of WWI starboards from Russia
Greece harbors terrorist, including PKK, says Turkey

Greece harbors terrorist, including PKK, says Turkey
Turkish, UK defense chiefs confirm common interests

Turkish, UK defense chiefs confirm common interests
Foreign envoys praise Turkeys efforts to fight virus

Foreign envoys praise Turkey's efforts to fight virus
Turkish ministers condemn Draghis remarks on Erdoğan

Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan
Turkish, Russian presidents discuss bilateral ties

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss bilateral ties
WORLD China hits Alibaba with record $2.78bn fine for market abuses

China hits Alibaba with record $2.78bn fine for market abuses

Chinese regulators hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine on Saturday over practices deemed to be an abuse of the company’s dominant market position.
ECONOMY Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

Shining out as a new investment option, Turkish startups received $525 million in the first quarter of this year, according to a digital startup ecosystem on April 9. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.