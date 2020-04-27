Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak

  • April 27 2020 15:20:43

Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak

ISTANBUL
Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak

Demand for private jets has been on the rise amid the coronavirus outbreak as people, who are stranded in foreign countries, struggle to return to Turkey.

A flight on a private jet from the U.S to Turkey costs around $150,000 while passengers need to pay around 17,000 euros for the trip from London, said Zafer Yeşilgül, the owner of a company, which provides private jet services.

The cost of a flight from Iraq to Turkey varies between $35,000 and $50,000.

Businesspeople, even students lease those jets to return to the country, Yeşilgül told Milliyet newspaper.

“Many people are calling our company to arrange a flight on private jets. There are occasions that up to five to six students jointly lease the jets”, he added.

A businessman recently traveled from Budapest, two students arrived in Turkey on a private jet, he recalled.

Yeşilyurt explained how the procedure works for private jets: The company applies to the authorities together with passengers’ information.

“After permissions are acquired, a flight date is set up. Then our jets land at the airports which are designated by the authorities. We cannot fly our airplanes without proper authorization. As soon as the passengers arrive, officials from the Health Ministry put them under quarantine for 14 days,” Yeşilyurt said.

He dubbed those flights “private evacuation” and said that foreign countries have been very cooperative.

Yeşilyurt, however, did not say how many people his company has brought from other countries to Turkey in the wake of the pandemic.

The Turkish government has launched a massive operation in coordination with Turkish Airlines to bring Turkish nationals from other countries.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu informed on April 25 that more than 60,000 Turkish citizens have been brought back home from around the world during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Çavuşoğlu also said that around 20,000 foreigners in Turkey were also returned to their own countries.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy

Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy
Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey

Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey
Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home

Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home
Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus

Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus
Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus

Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus
Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out

Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out
WORLD Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on April 27 urged a main separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
ECONOMY Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

The turnover loss of the Turkish automotive sector due to the coronavirus crisis will be limited to $5 billion, according to the Transport Vehicles Supply Industry Association (TAYSAD).

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 