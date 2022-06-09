Demand for e-motorcycles increase in Turkey

  • June 09 2022 07:00:00

Taylan Özgür Dil – ISTANBUL
Electric motorcycles have become the new apple of the eye for Turkish consumers, with some 6,000 e-motorcycle sales in the first four months of this year.

“People turn to e-motorcycles to afford commuting and easily reduce transportation expenses,” Remzi Öztürk, the general secretary of Motorcycle Industry Association (MOTED), said.

According to data obtained by MOTED, some 256,000 motorcycles were sold across the country last year. Some 18,000 were electric motorcycles.

In the first four months of this year, people bought some 93,000 motorcycles, including 6,000 e-motorcycles.

“People used to be biased against motorcycles in the past. This has changed now,” Öztürk said.

“Especially with the demand for e-motorcycles accelerating,” he added.

When asked about the reason behind this, the expert highlighted driver's license advantage and the fuel cost savings.

An “A” driving license is needed for motorcycles, and “B” for cars.

“However, people do not need to get an ‘A’ license to ride e-motorcycles, they can ride with ‘B’ licenses,” he expressed the first advantage.

“Secondly, there are motor vehicle taxes or traffic insurance and no cost of fuel oil,” he added.

April 2022 has been a record month for the Turkish motorcycle world.

“The market grew by 95 percent. Some 44,000 motorcycles were sold in a month, which is a first in the country,” Öztürk noted.

When asked which types of motorcycles are preferred the most, he quickly replied, “Motorcycles with 50 cc motors,” which can be ridden with “B” licenses.

The sector representatives now have a new target, to increase the legal limit to enable “B” licensed drivers to ride motorcycles up to “125 ccs.”

They will make a presentation to the Industry and Technology Ministry officials in a workshop in July.

