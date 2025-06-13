DEM Party urges peace commission before parliament recess

DEM Party urges peace commission before parliament recess

ANKARA
DEM Party urges peace commission before parliament recess

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has called for the immediate establishment of a parliamentary commission to oversee a new peace initiative before the legislature enters its summer recess in July.

"Türkiye is going through a historic process. We are at a critical threshold in terms of resolving the Kurdish issue, which has been in conflict for over 40 years," DEM Party lawmaker Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit told reporters on June 12 in parliament.

The commission is part of the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative and was first proposed by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. It has been endorsed by the DEM Party.

“This commission needs to be established immediately, as the first thing to do before parliament goes into recess,” Koçyiğit said. “This parliament has a historical responsibility in terms of overcoming this threshold, advancing, perpetuating and concluding social peace.”

Koçyiğit added that such a commission must serve as a platform that “represents the demands, pains and hopes of the people and reflects a strong social will.”

She also confirmed reports suggesting that jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan desires to meet with figures from across the political spectrum at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

“Mr. Öcalan wants to meet with journalists, intellectuals, women and come together with different political parties,” Koçyiğit said. “We believe that this will make a great contribution to the ongoing process and will develop it even further.”

Her push follows PKK's move last month to disarm and disband itself as part of the peace initiative.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  2. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  3. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  4. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

  5. King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

    King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years
Recommended
AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death
AKP to hold workshop on sustainable, quake-resistant cities

AKP to hold workshop on sustainable, quake-resistant cities
AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda
Parliament to vote on new presidential council members

Parliament to vote on new presidential council members
Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits

Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits
Bahçeli hails terror-free Türkiye bid as golden opportunity

Bahçeli hails 'terror-free Türkiye' bid as 'golden opportunity'
WORLD Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap — the fourth one in a week — the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿