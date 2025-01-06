DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit

DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit

ANKARA
DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has held discussions with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) following a rare visit to Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed PKK leader serving life on a prison island off Istanbul.

The visit to Öcalan marked the first such meeting in nearly a decade. The pro-Kurdish DEM Party's predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), last met him in April 2015.

DEM Party's delegation, made up of lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan, traveled to the island on Dec. 28 after the government approved the party's request.

They were joined by the party’s former mayor, Ahmet Türk, in subsequent parliamentary talks.

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli last week, the group held talks with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu on Dec. 6.

Later in the day, they met with AKP parliamentary leaders Abdullah Güler and Özlem Zengin. The ruling party's team also included deputy leader Efkan Ala and spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

DEM Party representatives also held discussions with Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan.

Meetings with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) leader Ali Babacan and New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan were scheduled for Jan. 7. The İYİ (Good) Party declined to meet with the delegation.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) officials said a meeting with the DEM Party delegation could take place later this week.

The pro-Kurdish party also plans to visit former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş, who remains in custody at Silivri prison, following the conclusion of its parliamentary meetings.

After they returned from the island, a DEM Party statement issued on Dec. 29 said Öcalan is "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

Detained 25 years ago by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, Öcalan was sentenced to death. However, Türkiye abolished capital punishment in 2004 and he is spending his remaining years in an isolation cell on the prison island.

The visit became possible after Bahçeli invited Öcalan to come to parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his ally, backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan
Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant

Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant
ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack

ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack
Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism

Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism
CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike
Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan

Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿