PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions

ANKARA
PKK set to announce historic decisions

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan

PKK held a three-day congress from May 5 to 7 in response to a call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down arms and dissolve the terror group, reports have said.

A written statement circulated by media outlets said the congress convened simultaneously in two separate locations with delegates "representing all areas of PKK’s work."

It said "historical decisions were taken" and pledged to share extensive documentation and results "very soon after the results in two different areas are combined."

The development follows a Feb. 27 call by Öcalan urging PKK to disarm and disband. In the lead-up to the congress, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan expressed anticipation for what she called a "historic step."

"Everyone should courageously carry this responsibility," she said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing ministers and party deputies on May 8 at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters, reportedly said PKK will "lay down its arms today or tomorrow."

"We have overcome all obstacles... The organization will be dissolved. Then a new era will begin for all of us," reports quoted him as saying.

The congress marks the latest chapter in a series of developments following increased contact between Öcalan and political figures. On Oct. 23, 2024, DEM Party lawmaker Ömer Öcalan was granted permission to visit his uncle on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul, the first such visit in 43 months.

The visit came a day after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called on Öcalan to address the parliament, contingent on PKK's dissolution.

A DEM Party delegation that included senior figures Sırı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan later visited Öcalan on Dec. 28, 2024, and Jan. 22. On March 1, PKK declared a ceasefire in line with Öcalan’s call.

Efforts to advance the disarmament process included visits by the İmralı delegation to political parties and a meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential complex on April 10. Delegation member Önder died on May 3 after 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack.

The process appeared to stall after his death, but AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said on May 5 the government expected PKK's disarmament and dissolution process to become “concrete within days.”

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death
CHP leader vows to stand firm after AKM attack

CHP leader vows to stand firm after AKM attack
MHP leader dismisses early election speculation

MHP leader dismisses early election speculation
AKP spox signals progress in terror-free Türkiye process

AKP spox signals progress in 'terror-free Türkiye' process
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿