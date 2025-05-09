PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions

PKK held a three-day congress from May 5 to 7 in response to a call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down arms and dissolve the terror group, reports have said.

A written statement circulated by media outlets said the congress convened simultaneously in two separate locations with delegates "representing all areas of PKK’s work."

It said "historical decisions were taken" and pledged to share extensive documentation and results "very soon after the results in two different areas are combined."

The development follows a Feb. 27 call by Öcalan urging PKK to disarm and disband. In the lead-up to the congress, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan expressed anticipation for what she called a "historic step."

"Everyone should courageously carry this responsibility," she said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressing ministers and party deputies on May 8 at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters, reportedly said PKK will "lay down its arms today or tomorrow."

"We have overcome all obstacles... The organization will be dissolved. Then a new era will begin for all of us," reports quoted him as saying.

The congress marks the latest chapter in a series of developments following increased contact between Öcalan and political figures. On Oct. 23, 2024, DEM Party lawmaker Ömer Öcalan was granted permission to visit his uncle on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul, the first such visit in 43 months.

The visit came a day after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called on Öcalan to address the parliament, contingent on PKK's dissolution.

A DEM Party delegation that included senior figures Sırı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan later visited Öcalan on Dec. 28, 2024, and Jan. 22. On March 1, PKK declared a ceasefire in line with Öcalan’s call.

Efforts to advance the disarmament process included visits by the İmralı delegation to political parties and a meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential complex on April 10. Delegation member Önder died on May 3 after 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack.

The process appeared to stall after his death, but AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said on May 5 the government expected PKK's disarmament and dissolution process to become “concrete within days.”

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.