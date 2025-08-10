Defense firm Baykar to establish production hub in Samsun

ANKARA
Turkish defense industry firm Baykar has announced the establishment of a production hub in the northern province of Samsun, marking its first such initiative in Anatolian cities.

"Baykar's new manufacturing base is taking root in Samsun, the symbolic city of the national struggle," the company said in a written statement.

Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in Samsun on May 19, 1919, to initiate the country's independence movement. While this anniversary continues to be commemorated as a national holiday across Türkiye, the city itself was recently honored with a medal.

This new investment will bring advanced technological manufacturing capabilities and qualified employment opportunities to Samsun, the statement said.

“The Black Sea region will emerge as a significant hub for the defense and aerospace industries," it added.

The production facility will operate across a 400-acre site in Samsun’s Tekkeköy district.

Having accounted for one-third of the sector’s exports in 2023, Baykar propelled Türkiye to a leading position in the global armed drone export market by single-handedly delivering one-quarter of the defense and aerospace sector’s total exports in 2024.

As the world’s largest unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer, Baykar has signed export agreements with a total of 36 countries — 35 for the Bayraktar TB2 UAV and 15 for the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV.

Dominating the global UAV export market, Baykar maintained its international success in 2024, generating $1.8 billion in exports, with 90 percent of its revenue derived from international sales.

 

