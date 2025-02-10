December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

ISTANBUL
December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

Türkiye’s current account balance posted a deficit of $3.67 billion in December, according to a survey of economists conducted by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Central Bank will unveil the current account balance data for December 2024 on Feb. 13.

Economists’ forecast for the 2024 full-year current account deficit is $9.65 billion, while they expect the deficit to widen to $19.9 billion in 2025.

According to the latest data from the Central Bank, the current account ran a deficit of $2.87 billion in November. This marked the first deficit since May 2024.

The current account balance constantly produced surpluses between June and October 2024.

The annualized current account deficit increased from $7.13 billion in October to $7.37 billion in November.

In January-November 2024, the current account balance posted a deficit of $5.6 billion, shrinking from a deficit of $38.7 billion in the same period of the previous year.

In the upcoming period, the Central Bank expects the current account deficit to widen, Governor Fatih Karahan said on Feb. 7, when he presented the bank’s inflation report.

“However, it will be limited on the back of our tight monetary stance. We project that the current account deficit relative to GDP will remain below its historical average in 2025,” Karahan said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

    Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

  2. Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

    Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

  3. Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

  4. Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

    Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

  5. Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

    Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Recommended
Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye
Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve
Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged
BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech

BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech
Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025

Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025
OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer

OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s $97.4 billion offer
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund, worth nearly $1.75 trillion, invested over $1.57 billion in company shares in Türkiye as of the end of 2024.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿