DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

  • June 30 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said on June 28 that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” In the music branch, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, alongside Dan Romer (“Luca”) and Nathan Johnson (“Knives Out”).

Every year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. The academy has for years put a special emphasis on diversifying their ranks. If all accept from this year’s class, 34 percent of the academy would be women, 19 percent from an underrepresented community and 23 percent from outside of the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

WORLD About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll
