Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Death toll rises to 44,374 from the Feb. 6 earthquakes, as the four quake-hit cities, Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep and Malatya, have been included in the category of “eastern provinces” in terms of security services regulation, which means the services in these regions will be considered as obligatory duty.

At least 44,374 people lost their lives in the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in the country’s south, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced.

Approximately 10,000 aftershocks have occurred in the quake region since the first major quake, AFAD head Yunus Sezer said.

Search and rescue efforts were completed in nearly 21,000 buildings in the 11 quake-hit provinces, as 8,182 rescuers continue their duties in the field, he stated.

Sezer also pointed out that 287 tent cities were established and the installation of more than 10,000 containers is ongoing.

4 cities included in ‘eastern services’

After the earthquake disaster affecting 11 provinces, some changes were also carried out for the work regulations for security services.

According to the regulation, Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep and Malatya, which are in the status of the first region, were taken into the status of the second region.

In other words, while these four provinces were included in the eastern region category, it was ensured that the duties of the staff in these provinces were counted as obligatory services, also known as “eastern services.”

The duty periods of a total of 123 units were reduced.

Number of detainees rises to 188

Investigations are ongoing regarding the buildings that collapsed in the quake zone or on which changes were made against the zoning regulation.

In this context, 188 of the 622 suspects were arrested, and 218 others were released after judicial control.

Arrest warrants were issued for 69 people, and detention orders were issued for 63 suspects.

The proceedings of the four people in custody are ongoing, while there are five people who were found to be abroad, 16 people who were found to be dead, and 63 people who were released after their statements in prosecutor’s offices.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited field hospitals in Osmaniye and Gaziantep’s Nurdağı district.

Nearly 11,000 babies were born in the last 20 days in the 11 quake-hit provinces, he said.

“Every newborn baby is a hope for us. They are our power we have to build a new life,” Koca expressed.