Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 30

ISTANBUL

At least 30 people have died and 20 more have been hospitalized in the last two weeks in Istanbul after consuming bootleg alcohol.

The victims, most of the citizens of Turkmenistan living in Istanbul, rubbed the toxic substance on their bodies before consuming it in an attempt to protect themselves against the coronavirus, according to the police sources.

The authorities said the hospitalized 20 victims were still in critical condition.

Death or injury from consumption of bootleg alcohol is becoming an increasingly common issue with the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Iran, at least 194 people have died and more than 1,000 poisoned since March 6 because they consumed bootleg alcohol.

A false rumor has circulated throughout the country that drinking alcohol can cure or prevent coronavirus.