Darcan köşk renovations bring old Turkish films back to limelight

ISTANBUL

The historic Darcan Koşk, which hosted old Turkish "Yeşilçam" movies such as "Tosun Pasha," "The Milk Siblings" and "The Merry Days," has emerged anew, ready to reclaim its role as a cultural beacon after two years of meticulous renovation efforts.

The Darcan Koşk, also known as the Arnavut Hayreddin Bey Köşk, located in the Yeşilköy district in Istanbul, was restored by preserving its original historical and cultural qualities.

Stating that the restoration works planned in accordance with the original were meticulously carried out in order to restore the old splendor of the köşk, architect Sinem Necipoğlu said: "We worked hard to preserve the simplicity and elegance of the original design of the Darcan Köşk, which hold a first-degree historical monument status, and to create a concept and design in accordance with its historical structure and texture."

"By highlighting the aesthetic and architectural features of the mansion, we have created a unique design that brings together the past and the future. With this project that we are proud of, we have ensured the preservation of this mansion, which is one of the most important historical buildings in our country, in line with its original qualities, while reintroducing an important legacy of Yeşilçam to our country," she added.

With its architectural design and decorative elements in the art nouveau style, the historic köşk is one of the most important examples of 19th-century residences found in many neighborhoods of Istanbul. When Hayreddin Bey, one of the last Ottoman intellectuals, settled in Istanbul in the early 1900s, the koşk was gifted by Sultan Abdülhamid II.

After his death, his son, Mehmed Sami Bey, inherited the mansion, and his wife, Nimet Hanım, rented it from time to time to Arzu Film, the famous production company of the period. Popular movies of Yeşilçam such as "Tosun Pasha," "Şaban, Son of Şaban," "The Milk Siblings," "The Merry Days," and "Bloody Nigar" were shot in this mansion.

With the renovation works breathing new life into the storied halls of the building, the köşk stands poised to once again welcome cinephiles and history enthusiasts alike, offering a glimpse into Türkiye’s rich cinematic heritage that gathers a cult following.