Dancing ‘old heart-throbs’ become TikTok sensation in Japan

  • June 08 2022 07:00:00

Dancing ‘old heart-throbs’ become TikTok sensation in Japan

TOKYO
Dancing ‘old heart-throbs’ become TikTok sensation in Japan

Showing off their awkward moves in shirts, ties and brightly colored belly warmers, four men in their 50s and 60s have become Japan’s latest TikTok sensation.

The group’s mission? To promote their small countryside town, whose population is in decline, through dance routines to pop tunes that fans call “adorable.”

Since their first post in February, the videos, filmed in choice locations from playgrounds and shrines to municipal buildings, have been viewed more than 16 million times.

The four call themselves “ojiqun,” a slang word used by young people that mixes “ojisan,” which means “old men” in Japanese, and “kyun,” meaning “heart-throb.”

They wear suit trousers, smart shoes and belly-warmer bands in different colors, blue, green, yellow and red, and keep a straight face even when they struggle to stay in time.

One of the members, 52-year-old Takumi Shirase, runs an IT firm and a gardening company when not on TikTok.He told AFP he had created ojiqun with three friends to try and put the rural town of Wake, in western Japan’s Okayama region, back on the map.

“We wanted to come up with something that would revitalize our ageing countryside community, which is suffering from population decline with fewer and fewer children,” he said.

Wake currently has around 14,000 residents, and Shirase said his old primary school has closed due to lack of demand.

A local shopping mall has also disappeared, while some annual festivals are no longer held in the town.

But with more than 34,000 TikTok followers, “we hope to encourage people to come to Wake, either as tourists or as new residents,” Shirase said.

Ojiqun’s latest post, “centipede dance,” shows the four men doing a goofy Madness-style walk in single file in front of a concrete building to a rendition of “House of Fun.”

Fans have peppered the comments under each video with heart symbols, calling them “splendid” and “adorable.”

“I laughed again and again,” said one recent comment.“I have a peaceful smile, for the first time in a long while,” said another.

dancing,

WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

    Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

  3. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  4. Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

    Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

  5. No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

    No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar
Recommended
Joking about abortion: New York show tackles divisive US subject

Joking about abortion: New York show tackles divisive US subject
65th anniversary of South Korea-Turkey relations marked by concert in Ankara

65th anniversary of South Korea-Turkey relations marked by concert in Ankara
‘Top Gun’ heirs sue Paramount over sequel

‘Top Gun’ heirs sue Paramount over sequel
Harry and Meghan release new photo of daughter Lilibet

Harry and Meghan release new photo of daughter Lilibet
Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
İzmir to host Int’l Film and Music Festival

İzmir to host Int’l Film and Music Festival
WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

ECONOMY Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”