Dance workshop for quake victims

ISTANBUL

World-famous ballerina Maude Sabourin and the former ballet artist of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, Melih Mertel, will come to Istanbul to give dance workshops.

All proceeds of the workshop to be held at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera Stage on June 21 will be donated to the Turkish Volunteers Foundation for those affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Mertel, who has been living in Canada since 2019 and continuing her artistic life at Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and giving ballet lessons at Ecole Supérieure de Ballet du Quebec, and the Dance Lab Artistic Director Sabourin invite all ballet and dance students in Istanbul to participate in this event.

During the event, participants can communicate directly with the masters of dance specialized in different fields. They will be able to exchange ideas about their experiences and ask questions to the trainers.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with a pilates lesson by Çiğdem and Osman Çelik and will be followed by the ballet masterclass with Mertel.

Later, Sabourin will give a modern dance workshop. At the end of the day, Sabourin will perform the dance “Tue” (To Kill).