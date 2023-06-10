Dance workshop for quake victims

Dance workshop for quake victims

ISTANBUL
Dance workshop for quake victims

World-famous ballerina Maude Sabourin and the former ballet artist of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, Melih Mertel, will come to Istanbul to give dance workshops.

All proceeds of the workshop to be held at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera Stage on June 21 will be donated to the Turkish Volunteers Foundation for those affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Mertel, who has been living in Canada since 2019 and continuing her artistic life at Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and giving ballet lessons at Ecole Supérieure de Ballet du Quebec, and the Dance Lab Artistic Director Sabourin invite all ballet and dance students in Istanbul to participate in this event.

During the event, participants can communicate directly with the masters of dance specialized in different fields. They will be able to exchange ideas about their experiences and ask questions to the trainers.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with a pilates lesson by Çiğdem and Osman Çelik and will be followed by the ballet masterclass with Mertel.

Later, Sabourin will give a modern dance workshop. At the end of the day, Sabourin will perform the dance “Tue” (To Kill).

victims,

ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels
LATEST NEWS

  1. Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

    Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

  2. GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

    GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

  3. Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

    Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

  4. Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

    Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

  5. MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye

    MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye
Recommended
Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store
Greek island temple complex reveals countless offerings

Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings
Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists

Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists
‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival

‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival
UNESCO hails Australian plan to protect Great Barrier Reef

UNESCO hails Australian plan to protect Great Barrier Reef
WORLD Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Australia's national airline announced on June 9 that it will scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines, allowing male cabin crew to wear make-up and giving women the option to ditch high heels.
SPORTS Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Manchester City is the huge favorite heading into June 10's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul as Pep Guardiola's side aims to finally get its hands on the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble.