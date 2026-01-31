Damascus sets Monday start for SDF integration agreement

DAMASCUS
A Syrian Internal Security soldier sits atop a vehicle at the al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, Thursday, Jan. 22. (AP)

Syria’s information minister Hamza al-Mustafa said Friday that a ceasefire and integration agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will take effect on Monday, calling it a step toward consolidating state authority and easing tensions in the northeast.

Speaking to Syria TV, al-Mustafa said the latest deal — covering the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the integration of forces — builds on an earlier accord reached on Jan. 18 and lays out practical mechanisms for implementation.

Under the agreement, SDF members will be integrated individually into military brigades under the defense ministry, al-Mustafa said, adding that a newly appointed security director for Hasakah will begin work on Monday.

He also said the government would take control within 10 days of the Rmeilan oilfields and al-Suwaydiyah oilfields, as well as Qamishli Airport.

The announcement came after Damascus said it had reached a “comprehensive agreement” with the SDF providing for a ceasefire, withdrawal of forces from contact lines and the phased integration of military and administrative structures, amid weeks of fighting that saw government forces regain ground in the northeast.

International reactions followed quickly. U.N. chief António Guterres welcomed the agreement and urged swift implementation, calling for the peaceful integration of northeast Syria, protection of civilians, respect for the rights of Syrian Kurds and the safe, voluntary return of displaced people.

The European Union also welcomed the agreement, calling on all sides to implement it “in a spirit of good faith and compromise” and stressing that a full cessation of hostilities is needed to enable humanitarian aid, civilian protection and returns, while ensuring the security of camps and detention facilities holding ISIL suspects.

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack welcomed on Jan. 30 the deal.

In a post on X, Barrack said the deal was a "historic milestone" that "reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, mutual respect and the collective dignity of all Syrian communities.”

The U.S., which had long been the main backer of the SDF as the group fought against the ISIL terrorist organization, has moved closer to Damascus under President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The U.S. did not intervene militarily in this month's fighting but pushed the two sides to make a deal.

