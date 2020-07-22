Dam to be drained to find missing woman

TUNCELİ
A dam in the eastern province of Tunceli will be drained to find the body of a young woman who has been missing since Jan. 5 and has still not been found despite search efforts.

Gülistan Doku, a student at Munzur University, has been missing for months and her fate and whereabouts have been unknown.

Police and gendarmerie units failed to find Doku’s body despite efforts focused mainly around the area of the Dinar Bridge, where waters flow toward the Uzunçayır Lake Dam.

On Jan. 20, Gülistan's family met with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in a private meeting in capital Ankara.

Following the meeting, Aygül Doku, the sister of Gülistan, said that Soylu promised them that the water of the dam will be dried up.

As no results have emerged, the authorities have decided to discharge water from the dam around Dinar Bridge, where Doku was last seen following an argument with her boyfriend.

