Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

ŞIRNAK
The oil production facilities in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak broke the record in the history of the Turkish Republic with a daily production of 40,000 barrels.

"Today is an important day in the history of Türkiye," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement on April 11.

"As of today, our total production in Türkiye has exceeded 100,000 barrels. Şırnak is now clearly the oil city, the oil capital of Türkiye. God willing, we still have a long way to go. At the beginning of the year, we said, 'Our goal is to reach 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.' Currently, we have achieved this production in 33 wells. Our average production per well has exceeded 1,200 barrels. If we reach our target of 95 wells, we will achieve these figures by the end of the year,” Bayraktar stated.

Emphasizing that this is a very important development for Türkiye to reduce its dependence on foreign energy, Bayraktar stated that the work will continue uninterruptedly and that there will be new discovery wells.

"Today, we transport this crude oil with more than 200 tankers. However, with the 35-kilometer crude oil pipeline that is currently under construction and of which we have completed about 50 percent, we hope to transport this oil to BOTAŞ's Idil station and from there to Ceyhan and Dörtyol. We are producing the highest quality oil in Türkiye. Our work here since Sept. 13, 2021, has brought us to a total oil production of approximately 10 million barrels," he added.

