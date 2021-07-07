Daily Milliyet to play role in gender equality

ISTANBUL

Daily Milliyet has become the only media organization that has taken part in an equality forum that guides U.N. Women’s gender equality efforts, vowing to work towards the issue in the next five years.

Carrying out national and international efforts to empower women and girls, the daily has taken part in the Generation Equality Forum by determining its commitments that include concrete activities for five years.

Participating in the forum held in Paris between June 30 and July 2, Milliyet editor-in-chief Mete Belovacıklı vowed his paper will ensure concrete commitments to support women and girls in the social and economic life.

At the meeting, Belovacıklı explained the activities and campaigns that Milliyet will carry out over the next five years under the forum’s title of “Economic Justice and Rights.”

Stressing that the daily has always given priority to social projects involving women, workers, students and disadvantaged groups since the day it was founded, Belovacıklı stated that he is very pleased to give this priority to the economic and social problems experienced by women today.