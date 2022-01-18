Daffodil Festival awaits to welcome visitors on weekend



İZMİR


With daffodils spreading their fragrance from miles away and adorning the lands with their vibrant yellow and orange color, the annual two-day Daffodil Festival is finally here, expecting plenty of visitors in the western province of İzmir’s Karaburun district on Jan. 22 and 23.

“All the locals are working day and night to finish the preparations of the Daffodil Festival,” the daily Hürriyet wrote on Jan. 16.

Some 200,000 people thronged the district in last year’s one-day festival. Due to high demand, this year’s festival “will last for two days.”

According to locals, the Daffodil Festival is an event of both “odor and flavor,” with the fragrance of daffodils spread across the region and restaurants in the nearby villages waiting to serve local delicacies.

“Eat ‘ox meatball’ or ‘herb bennet cookies’ in the Kösedere village or taste ‘persimmon olive’ in the Eğlenhoca village,” Aynur Tattersall, a travel writer, wrote in a column in the daily.

Tattersall also recommended Yeniliman, which means “New harbor” in English, to enjoy eating “delicious fish dishes.” Watching the sunset at the lighthouse in the Mordoğan neighborhood is another activity suggested to the festival’s visitors.

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

