Da Vinci’s Last Supper-inspired silk carpet put up for sale for $80,000

NEVŞEHİR

A silk carpet that bears the replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting “The Last Supper” has been put up for sale for $80,000 in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

“A woman in Hereke, which is known for its carpets, weaved the 0.2-square-meter silk carpet in three years,” said Oğuz Mayadağ, who offers the piece at his store in the Uçhisar district of Nevşehir.

The silk carpet is made of 7 million knots or 700 knots in each centimeter square, he added.

The price of a carpet is not set according to the size, but the hand workmanship spent to weave it, Mayadağ said.

“The more the labor spent the higher the price of a carpet.”

He also noted that the case for the old carpet is different.

“It is forbidden to sell a 100-year-old carpet, but an 80-year-old carpet is considered to be an antique piece and we have to ask for a high price for those carpets,” he explained.

Some carpets make “good investment” and people buy them as they regard them as an investment, according to Mayadağ.

Mayadağ is also selling another carpet which bears Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting for $40,000.

The prices of the carpets at his store vary between $50 and up to $80,000, he added.

“We have customers from the U.S, Germany, France, Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia. Japanese customers buy only silk and smaller carpets,” Mayadağ said.