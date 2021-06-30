Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

  • June 30 2021 13:00:00

Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

ANKARA
Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

A settlement for the Cyprus issue is “key” to the resolution of the tensions in the Mediterranean, according to Wendy Morton, the U.K.’s minister for European Neighbourhood.

Speaking during an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk, Morton said that the U.K. supports a “comprehensive, fair and lasting” settlement to the Cyprus issue.

“A Cyprus settlement remains absolutely key to resolving some of the wider tensions in the region. As by the U.K., very supportive of U.N. secretary-general’s role in this regard,” she said.

“[The settlement] should be based on the internationally accepted model as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation that has political equality as set out in the [U.N.] Security Council resolutions,” she added.

The U.K. is encouraging all sides to work with “flexibility” and find a “mutually acceptable solution” to the issue, Morton underlined.

Morton was in Turkey for talks and visited the capital Ankara and the southern province of Hatay, which hosts the U.N. cross-border aid operations to Syria.

During her stay in Hatay, the minister visited the Bab al-Hawa border crossing and reiterated the U.K.’s call for the essential aid corridor to remain open. The visit came at a critical time, almost two weeks before a UNSC vote where members will decide whether to keep the crossing open.

“The Bab al-Hawa border crossing must remain open so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can reach the most vulnerable Syrians,” sha said. Morton also expressed the U.K. humanitarian support to Syrians in northwestern Syria.

“The U.K., as a force for good in the region, will be voting in favour of maximum humanitarian access at the UNSC so that charities operating in northwest Syria can continue their life-saving work. More than 13 million Syrians remain in dire need of support across the war-torn country,” she said.

Turkey’s place on UK’s travel red list

Regarding Turkey’s place on the U.K.’s red list for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, Morton said that she discussed the topic with Turkish ministers.

“I absolutely understand the importance of the tourism sector here in Turkey. There are many Brits who enjoy their holidays to Turkey,” she said.

However, the U.K. is determining which country to place on the red list for travel based on the methodology formed by the country’s chief medical officers.

“They pull together a huge amount of data that is looked at. But that data is reviewed on a regular basis, as you would’ve expected, to be the case,” she said.

Refugees,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  2. Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

  3. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  4. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  5. Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria

    Humanitarian crisis looming in Syria
Recommended
İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
Judicial board launches investigation into child abuse case amid public outrage

Judicial board launches investigation into child abuse case amid public outrage
Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal

Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal
Turkey taking measures to fight drought: Agriculture minister

Turkey taking measures to fight drought: Agriculture minister
Turkey has limit to migration burden: AKP spokesperson

Turkey has limit to migration burden: AKP spokesperson
Presidency makes defense to Council of State for withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Presidency makes defense to Council of State for withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
WORLD Hong Kong security law creates human rights emergency: Amnesty

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong’s national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said on June 30, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement.
ECONOMY Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey establishes Price Stability Committee

Turkey on June 30 established a new Price Stability Committee to help step up the country’s fight against inflation, as pledged in the government’s landmark economic reform package this March.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 