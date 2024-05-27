Cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

Cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

PATUAKHALI
Cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

Fierce gales and crashing waves smashed into the low-lying coast of Bangladesh and India on Monday, as an intense cyclone started to weaken as it progressed deeper inland.

Two people have been killed since Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday night, Kamrul Hasan, secretary of Bangladesh's disaster management ministry, told AFP.

Communications are limited by the storm, with recorded wind speeds hitting 111 kilometers (69 miles) per hour, said Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, senior weather forecaster at the state-run Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"The severe cyclone will continue to pound Bangladesh coast until 10:00 am (0400 GMT)," Mallik said.

"The cyclone has unleashed heavy rains in many parts of Bangladesh. After more rains, the severe cyclone will weaken and turn into a storm."

Cyclones have killed hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh in recent decades, but the number of superstorms hitting its densely populated coast has increased sharply, from one a year to as many as three, due to the impact of climate change.

An AFP reporter in the affected area said there had been continuous heavy rain with extreme wind since Sunday evening, battering tall buildings, with trees uprooted and the tin roofs of homes torn off and blown away.

Around a million people in Bangladesh and neighbouring India took shelter, fleeing inland for concrete storm shelters away from the dangerous waves.

Most of Bangladesh's coastal areas are just a metre or two (three to six feet) above sea level and high storm surges can devastate villages.

  'Villages are flooded' 

Authorities have raised the danger signal to its highest level.

Hasan, from the disaster management ministry, told AFP, said there were no immediate reports of damages, but said "embankments in several places have been breached or submerged, inundating some coastal areas".

But in India's West Bengal, the "cyclone has blown off the roofs of hundreds of houses", and also "uprooted thousands of mangrove trees and electricity poles", senior state government minister Bankim Chandra Hazra told AFP.

Electricity was off across large parts of the affected areas.

"Storm surges and rising sea levels have breached a number of embankments," Hazra added. "Some island villages are flooded."

At least 800,000 Bangladeshis fled their coastal villages, while more than 150,000 people in India also moved inland from the vast Sundarbans mangrove forest, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers meet the sea, government ministers and disaster officials said.

Mallik, the Bangladeshi weather expert, said the vast mangrove forests of the Sundarbans helped dissipate the worst of the storm.

"Like in the past, the Sundarbans acted as a natural shield to the cyclone," he said.

While scientists say climate change is fuelling more storms, better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced the death toll.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
Armenia detains 273 anti-government protesters

Armenia detains 273 anti-government protesters
Spain pledges 1 bln euros in military aid to Kiev as Zelensky visits

Spain pledges 1 bln euros in military aid to Kiev as Zelensky visits
Ukrainians risk lives to flee draft via icy Romanian pass

Ukrainians risk lives to flee draft via icy Romanian pass
EUs Borrell urges enforcement of UN court order on Israel offensive

EU's Borrell urges enforcement of UN court order on Israel offensive
Media watchdog files ICC case over journalists deaths in Gaza

Media watchdog files ICC case over journalists' deaths in Gaza
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿