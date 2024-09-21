Cyclists drape cars on bicycle paths with tarps in Konya protest

KONYA

Cyclists in the central Anatolian province of Konya have draped parked cars on bike paths with tarpaulins featuring bicycle logos as part of a protest to raise awareness for sustainable urban mobility and healthier lifestyles during "European Mobility Week."

This action followed efforts by cyclists in Konya, which has the longest network of bicycle paths in the country at 635 kilometers, to encourage car owners to be more mindful of parking in the bike lanes.

“Unfortunately, there is still a lack of regard for bikers in traffic. Cyclists want to be treated with respect and have their rights protected, just as drivers. Please let our bike routes remain unoccupied,” said Haluk Ay, a local cyclist who has been riding for 10 years.

İsmail Berat Tanoğlu, another cyclist, stressed that the use of bike lanes by car drivers can result in fatal incidents, while veteran cyclist Elzem Arıkan drew attention to the fact that pedestrians also frequently occupy these lanes.

Ahmet Kaan Alp, a citizen, underlined that as a growing number of people across the province use bicycles, he has high hopes for advancement in awareness on the matter.

“We have always been mindful of this matter as we have been riding bicycles for a long time,” he said, adding that the heavy traffic has made people increasingly intolerant toward cyclists.

“I believe we will be able to fix problems as long as we smile and show respect for one another,” Alp expressed.