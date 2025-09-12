Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

ANKARA

Türkiye's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.77 billion in July, the Central Bank announced on Sept. 12.

The surplus followed a deficit of $2 billion in June, while markets had expected a deficit of $1.6 billion for the month.

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $6 billion, while goods recorded a deficit of $4.6 billion, the bank noted.

The 12-month rolling balance posted a deficit of $18.8 billion in July, down from $19.16 billion in June, while the goods deficit was recorded at $62.7 billion, declining from $61.7 billion.

In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $62 billion, while the primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $17.7 billion and $0.38 billion, respectively.

Net inflows from the services recorded some $8 billion in July, with net revenues from transportation and travel services reaching $2.4 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively.

Direct investment recorded a net inflow of $1,22 billion in July, with nonresidents recording a net inflow of $2.03 billion and residents’ external assets increasing by $802 million.