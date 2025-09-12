Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

ANKARA
Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Türkiye's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.77 billion in July, the Central Bank announced on Sept. 12.

 

The surplus followed a deficit of $2 billion in June, while markets had expected a deficit of $1.6 billion for the month.

 

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $6 billion, while goods recorded a deficit of $4.6 billion, the bank noted.

 

The 12-month rolling balance posted a deficit of $18.8 billion in July, down from $19.16 billion in June, while the goods deficit was recorded at $62.7 billion, declining from $61.7 billion.

 

In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $62 billion, while the primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $17.7 billion and $0.38 billion, respectively.

 

Net inflows from the services recorded some $8 billion in July, with net revenues from transportation and travel services reaching $2.4 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively.

 

Direct investment recorded a net inflow of $1,22 billion in July, with nonresidents recording a net inflow of $2.03 billion and residents’ external assets increasing by $802 million.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows
Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon

Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon
UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer

UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer
Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy
HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants
Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿