Curbs, lockdown help bring virus cases down in Turkey

ISTANBUL

The number of daily coronavirus cases showed sharp declines after Turkey embarked on stricter measures, including a nationwide lockdown, easing from record highs, an expert has said.

The country emerged from the lockdown on May 17 which came into effect on April 29.

As the lockdown came to an end, Turkey this week moved to a 15-day gradual normalization phase. Weeknight curfews and full weekend lockdowns will remain in place during the new phase. Restaurants and cafes will remain closed but provide limited services, such as takeaway and delivery. Intercity travel will be allowed outside of the curfew days and hours.

“In mid-April, the daily infections were hovering at around 60,000, but from this time to the week of May 10 and May 16, cases dropped by nearly 80 percent,” Professor İsmail Cinel, the chair of the Turkish Society of Intensive Care, told Demirören News Agency.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals’ intensive care units (ICU) also fell nearly 23 percent over the same period, Cinel noted.

This is a welcome development, but is not enough as the number ICU patients should come down further to around 1,500, he said, stressing that because people with other serious diseases also need ICUs.

Data from the country’s Health Ministry show that there are more than 2,300 coronavirus patients in critical condition in the country while the occupancy rate at hospitals’ intensive care units is 62.5 percent.

Anadolu Agency separately reported, citing official figures, that the positivity rate also fell significantly during the 17-day lockdown.

On April 29, when the lockdown began, the positivity rate was at 13.55 percent, which fell to 7.89 percent on May 8. It was 5.2 percent on May 16, marking the lowest figure since February.

Impact of vaccination

Cinel also stressed the impact of vaccinations on hospitals’ workload. “People, who receive even one dose of the vaccine, can overcome the disease in ICUs with relatively less severe complications and respond to treatment. We need to accelerate the vaccination drive by the end of June. We need to become the top nation in the world in terms of vaccination. We have the capacity to do this, provided that we have the vaccines,” he said.

Turkey administrated 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the full lockdown alone.

The country rolled out its inoculation program on Jan. 14. To date, it has administered nearly 26.4 million doses of the jab. Over 15.1 million people have received the first dose while nearly 11.3 million people have been given both doses.