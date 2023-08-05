Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced

ISTANBUL

Iwona Blazwick has been announced as the curator of the 18th Istanbul Biennial to be organized by the Istanbul Foundation of Culture and Arts (IKSV) from Sept. 14 to Nov. 17, 2024.

Announcing the appointment, IKSV General Director Görgün Taner said, “We are delighted that Iwona Blazwick has accepted our invitation to curate the 18th Istanbul Biennial. Her depth of experience and her long association with the Biennial make her an ideal choice to lead the team for 2024.”

Iwona Blazwick OBE is a curator, writer and art historian. She was the director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London from 2001 – 2022 and was formerly at Tate Modern and London’s ICA.

She is a curator for the Royal Commission’s Arts AlUla project in Saudi Arabia. She has curated numerous solo shows and group exhibitions of modern and contemporary artists from around the world.

She serves on the advisory boards of the Mayor of London’s Fourth Plinth Commission in Trafalgar Square and the City of London’s annual Sculpture in the City project.