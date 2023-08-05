Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced

Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced

ISTANBUL
Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced

Iwona Blazwick has been announced as the curator of the 18th Istanbul Biennial to be organized by the Istanbul Foundation of Culture and Arts (IKSV) from Sept. 14 to Nov. 17, 2024.

Announcing the appointment, IKSV General Director Görgün Taner said, “We are delighted that Iwona Blazwick has accepted our invitation to curate the 18th Istanbul Biennial. Her depth of experience and her long association with the Biennial make her an ideal choice to lead the team for 2024.”

Iwona Blazwick OBE is a curator, writer and art historian. She was the director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London from 2001 – 2022 and was formerly at Tate Modern and London’s ICA.

She is a curator for the Royal Commission’s Arts AlUla project in Saudi Arabia. She has curated numerous solo shows and group exhibitions of modern and contemporary artists from around the world.

She serves on the advisory boards of the Mayor of London’s Fourth Plinth Commission in Trafalgar Square and the City of London’s annual Sculpture in the City project.

WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

    Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

  2. W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

    W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

  3. Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

    Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

  4. AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

    AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

  5. China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy

    China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy
Recommended
Spanish Flamenco at Bodrum Ballet Festival

Spanish Flamenco at Bodrum Ballet Festival
İznik Basilica to open to virtual world

İznik Basilica to open to virtual world
Lizzo denies harassment allegations including weight-shaming

Lizzo denies harassment allegations including weight-shaming
Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia

Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia
Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north

Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north
Scientists discover heaviest animal ever

Scientists discover heaviest animal ever
WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state's deeply conservative 2nd Congressional District.
ECONOMY AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence (AI) barrelling toward many professions has generated deep anxiety among workers fearful that their jobs will be swept away - and the mental health impact is rising.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.