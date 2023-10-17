Cultural route in Türkiye’s west bags int’l award

Zülal Atagün - İZMİR
The Efeler Way, a cultural route covering the western provinces of İzmir, Manisa and Aydın, has been honored with the "Cultural Heritage and Tradition" award in the "Top 100 Stories" competition organized by the prestigious tourism consultancy firm Green Destinations.

Green Destinations' Top 100 Stories competition serves as a platform for gathering and celebrating initiatives from destinations worldwide, providing inspiration for responsible tourism leadership. This competition showcases international best practices in sustainable tourism initiatives from tourist destinations around the globe.

Academics with a desire to showcase the cultural heritage and natural beauty, particularly pertaining to the Turkish War of Independence in the Aegean region, recently brought the Efeler Way Project to life. Spanning a total of 500 kilometers, the way is conceived as a multi-stage and marked hiking trail.

Resembling a mythical journey akin to the Lycian Way, the Efeler Way consists of 27 main stages and one alternative stage, which can be completed within a month. At the end of each Efeler Way stage, travelers reach villages with ancient cultural values, preserving architectural features that have been passed down to the present day, with high international tourism potential.

In each village, a symbol, known as the “village seal,” has been selected to represent the local identity, approved by the local community. Furthermore, every one of these villages hosts at least one “Efeler Way friendly establishment.”

