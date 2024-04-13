Cultural Road Festival kicks off in Adana

ADANA

Türkiye Cultural Road Festival starts today with the 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival, which is organized every year in Adana and this year included in the scope of the cultural road events.

Türkiye Cultural Road Festival hits the road today in the southern province of Adana, the first leg of the event, and will continue until April 21 with various events.

The event will bring a festive atmosphere to the country for eight months in 16 different cities through Nov. 10.

The 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival, which is organized every year in the city and this year included in the scope of the festival, concerts, exhibitions, talks and events for all ages will be held at more than 30 locations. Guests of the event will meet both festival visitors and carnival lovers in Adana, especially during the carnival cortege, a tradition of the event.

Within the scope of the festival, famous artists, including Mert Demir, Haluk Levent, Fatma Turgut, Emircan İğrek, Köfn, Gece Yolcuları, İsmail Altunsaray, Öykü Gürman and Kafadar will take the stage at the Atatürk Park and Merkez Park.

Refik Anadol's sculpture “Machine Hallucinations: Coral Dreams,” which has achieved great success on international platforms, will be exhibited at the Anıt (Memorial) Museum.

The work titled “Atatürk on the Cultural Road,” produced specifically for the festival and emphasizing the iconic structures of the cities on the festival route as well as the richness of Türkiye's history and culture will be presented to the festival visitors at the Train Station using the artificial intelligence algorithm. The important buildings that modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited in these cities will come to life again with artificial intelligence-supported digital art.

The festival will also present theater plays, including sold-out works of the State Theaters, in the cultural centers and performance centers in the city. Also, a “Children's Village” will be established in Merkez Park for children to enjoy workshops, stage shows, theaters, playgrounds and many other activities for nine days.

Many other events such as the traditional Cortege Costumes Competition, Water Cortege, Orange Flavors Competition, Orange Blossom Run and Orange Blossom Chess Tournament will meet carnival participants in Adana.

Some 6,000 events around the country

Last year, 5,000 events were organized as part of the festival, and this year, the goal is to increase the number of events to 6,000.

The festival will continue between May 25-June 2 in Şanlıurfa, June 1-9 in Bursa, June 8-16 in Samsun, June 22-30 in Trabzon, June 29-July 7 in Van, Aug. 3-11 in Nevşehir, Aug. 17-25 in Erzurum, and Aug. 31-Sept. 8 in Çanakkale, Ersoy added. He stated that the Gaziantep Cultural Road Festival, which also includes the Gaziantep International Gastronomy Festival (Gastroantep), will be held on Sept. 14-22.

The Istanbul Cultural Road Festival will be held on Sept. 28-Oct. 6, in Diyarbakır on Oct. 12-20, in İzmir on Oct. 26-Nov. 3 and in Antalya on Nov. 2-10.

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin, Estonian Orchestra and Chorus, Chinese Stage Performances and many other international surprise teams and orchestras will come to Türkiye for the festival.