Cultural institutions to co-produce plays 

  • June 27 2020 07:00:00

Cultural institutions to co-produce plays 

ISTANBUL
Cultural institutions to co-produce plays

Five leading institutions in the fields of arts and culture in Turkey, including BKM, DasDas, ENKA Sanat, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and Zorlu PSM, joined forces for a “Co-Production” project to provide support for new theater productions in Turkey. 

Each institution will commit to the production of two plays, bringing 10 new productions into the contemporary theater scene in Turkey. 

While five of the play scripts to be supported will be commissioned to playwrights determined by the selection committee, an open call will also be extended for the remaining five play scripts. 

A support of 7,500 Turkish Liras will be provided to each playwright selected for the project.
Applications for the open call will run from July 1 until Aug. 1.  

The five play scripts to receive support will be announced on Sept. 15. 

The project’s selection committee will comprise actress Demet Akbağ, Zorlu PSM Programming Executive Duygu Bayram, actor Mert Fırat, dramaturge Beliz Güçbilmez, theater critic, academic and writer Dikmen Gürün, director of ENKA Sanat Gül Mimaroğlu, actress Tilbe Saran and Istanbul Theater Festival director Leman Yılmaz.

Following the application and selection process, each of the five institutions that run the project will produce two of the 10 selected play scripts. The directors and actors/ensembles who will perform the plays, as well as the stages of the upcoming premieres, will be determined by the institutions undertaking the production.

The plays to apply for the project are encouraged to be easily adaptable to stage, with moderate number of actors, and also suitable for touring. Play submissions should be a one-act with a running-time between 45 and 75 minutes.

 The application form will be available at ortakyapim.com as of July 1.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Limited curfew imposed for weekend amid university admission exams

    Limited curfew imposed for weekend amid university admission exams

  2. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  3. Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia

    Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia

  4. International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

    International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
’The Simpsons’ ends white actors voicing characters of color

’The Simpsons’ ends white actors voicing characters of color
Norway starts digging up Viking ship

Norway starts digging up Viking ship
Obscurities in sultan portrait remain as historians discuss mysterious figure

Obscurities in sultan portrait remain as historians discuss mysterious figure  
Habitat loss threatens Turkeys unique salamander: Expert

Habitat loss threatens Turkey's unique salamander: Expert
Space tourists to make 1st spacewalk in history

Space tourists to make 1st spacewalk in history
Istanbul to get long-awaited cultural center this year

Istanbul to get long-awaited cultural center this year

WORLD Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

Ireland’s two historic center-right rivals forged an unlikely coalition with the Green Party on June 26 that shuts the resurgent republicans Sinn Fein out of government.
ECONOMY Turkey opens first domestic industrial enzymes factory

Turkey opens first domestic industrial enzymes factory

Turkey's first domestic industrial enzymes factory was launched on June 26 with an aim to produce industrial enzymes used in the production of flour and fructose syrup with the local and national facilities by focusing on food safety at the first stage.
SPORTS Turkeys new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

Turkey's new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

The Turkish national football team's new match fixtures in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League group stage were unveiled on June 26. 