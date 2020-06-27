Cultural institutions to co-produce plays

ISTANBUL

Five leading institutions in the fields of arts and culture in Turkey, including BKM, DasDas, ENKA Sanat, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and Zorlu PSM, joined forces for a “Co-Production” project to provide support for new theater productions in Turkey.

Each institution will commit to the production of two plays, bringing 10 new productions into the contemporary theater scene in Turkey.

While five of the play scripts to be supported will be commissioned to playwrights determined by the selection committee, an open call will also be extended for the remaining five play scripts.

A support of 7,500 Turkish Liras will be provided to each playwright selected for the project.

Applications for the open call will run from July 1 until Aug. 1.

The five play scripts to receive support will be announced on Sept. 15.

The project’s selection committee will comprise actress Demet Akbağ, Zorlu PSM Programming Executive Duygu Bayram, actor Mert Fırat, dramaturge Beliz Güçbilmez, theater critic, academic and writer Dikmen Gürün, director of ENKA Sanat Gül Mimaroğlu, actress Tilbe Saran and Istanbul Theater Festival director Leman Yılmaz.

Following the application and selection process, each of the five institutions that run the project will produce two of the 10 selected play scripts. The directors and actors/ensembles who will perform the plays, as well as the stages of the upcoming premieres, will be determined by the institutions undertaking the production.

The plays to apply for the project are encouraged to be easily adaptable to stage, with moderate number of actors, and also suitable for touring. Play submissions should be a one-act with a running-time between 45 and 75 minutes.

The application form will be available at ortakyapim.com as of July 1.