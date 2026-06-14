Cuba opens more sectors to private business

Cuba opens more sectors to private business

HAVANA
Cuba opens more sectors to private business

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has announced greater freedoms for small businesses across the country, as the communist government takes steps to liberalize the island’s economy in the face of a crippling U.S. blockade.

In a speech broadcast on national television on June 12, Diaz-Canel said Cuba would open more sectors to private businesses and streamline the approval process for new ventures.

“For non-state forms of management, the list of prohibited activities will be limited so that their scope of operations is as broad as possible,” the president said.

Under pressure from the oil blockade imposed by Washington in January, the Cuban government has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at opening up the economy.

Private businesses — which can employ up to 100 people — were authorized in 2021 and have become an increasingly important part of Cuba’s economy. Since February, they have been permitted to import fuel, a sector previously controlled exclusively by the state.

As part of the new measures, the government will enable private businesses to invest in the economy on equal terms with foreign investors, after some of them recently left the country amid concerns over U.S. sanctions.

Diaz-Canel said the government was also considering scrapping state intermediaries in import and export operations.

The president reiterated his commitment to decentralizing the economy and granting greater autonomy to state-owned enterprises, which account for roughly 80 percent of economic activity.

He also announced an overhaul of the state bureaucracy that would reduce the number of ministries and trim the state workforce.

 

private sector,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

    Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

  2. Cabinet convenes to review NATO summit, regional developments

    Cabinet convenes to review NATO summit, regional developments

  3. Turkish Straits transit fees set for July revision

    Turkish Straits transit fees set for July revision

  4. Number of cruise lines using Istanbul as homeport rises

    Number of cruise lines using Istanbul as homeport rises

  5. A cool splash

    A cool splash
Recommended
Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May
Turkish Straits transit fees set for July revision

Turkish Straits transit fees set for July revision
Number of cruise lines using Istanbul as homeport rises

Number of cruise lines using Istanbul as homeport rises
Crude prices plunge, stocks surge on US-Iran peace deal

Crude prices plunge, stocks surge on US-Iran peace deal
Can WAM do for Demirbükü what Karma did for Bodrum

Can WAM do for Demirbükü what Karma did for Bodrum
Henkel achieves carbon neutral production

Henkel achieves carbon neutral production
Türkiye’s solar glass capacity surges fivefold in one year

Türkiye’s solar glass capacity surges fivefold in one year
WORLD Trump turns 80 with cage fight, Iran deal

Trump turns 80 with cage fight, Iran deal

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with an extraordinary display of political machismo Sunday, staging a cage fight on the White House lawn hours after announcing a peace deal with Iran.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

The total auto production in the first five months of 2026 declined by 10 percent year-on-year to 538,718 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany thrashed World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1 on June 15 while Japan fought back to grab a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands as Iran made their long-awaited arrival in the United States with a call for unity.
﻿