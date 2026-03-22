Cuba hit by second nationwide blackout in a week

Cuba hit by second nationwide blackout in a week

HAVANA
Cuba hit by second nationwide blackout in a week

People walk on a street without electricity during a nation wide blackout in Havana on March 21, 2026.

Cuba plunged into darkness for the second time in less than a week on March 21 after its national power network failed again, strained by aging infrastructure and a U.S. oil blockade.

As night fell, Havana's streets were mostly pitch black, with people navigating using phone lights or flashlights, just five days after the previous blackout.

In the touristy old city, some restaurants were able to stay open thanks to generators, with musicians playing music, but the regular blackouts have made life more difficult for Cubans.

"This is becoming unbearable," Ofelia Oliva, a 64-year-old Havana resident, told AFP.

"It hasn't even been a week since we experienced a similar situation. It is getting tiresome," Oliva said as she returned home after giving up on plans to visit her daughter.

The "total disconnection" of the national electricity system was due to an outage in a power unit at one of the country's thermoelectric plants, causing a "cascading effect," the state-owned Cuban Electric Union said.

It said it was activating micro-grids to provide power to critical facilities, including hospitals and water treatment plants.

"I wonder if we're going to be like this our whole lives. You can't live like this," Nilo Lopez, a 36-year-old taxi driver, told AFP.

The country's electricity generation is sustained by a network of eight aging thermoelectric plants, some in operation for over 40 years, that suffer frequent breakdowns or must be shut down for maintenance cycles.

Cubans face daily blackouts of up to 15 hours in Havana. In the interior of the island, these outages can exceed 40 hours.

hit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

    Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

  2. Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

    Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

  3. Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout

    Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout

  4. Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages

    Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages

  5. Iran threatens to deploy naval mines in Gulf

    Iran threatens to deploy naval mines in Gulf
Recommended
Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident
Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout

Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout
Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages

Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages
Iran threatens to deploy naval mines in Gulf

Iran threatens to deploy naval mines in Gulf
Pilot, co-pilot killed in runway collision at New York airport

Pilot, co-pilot killed in runway collision at New York airport
Planet trapped record heat in 2025: UN

Planet trapped record heat in 2025: UN
Frances leftists win mayoral elections in largest cities

France's leftists win mayoral elections in largest cities
WORLD Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

Russia has launched a rocket from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time since it was damaged during a lift-off last November, video from Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed.
ECONOMY Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Consumer confidence in Türkiye declined in March, with the index falling 0.8 percent from the previous month to 85, after a 2.3 percent rise in February.  
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿