Croatians protest seeking higher wages, pensions

Croatians protest seeking higher wages, pensions

ZAGREB
Croatians protest seeking higher wages, pensions

Thousands of Croatians protested on April 18 in the capital Zagreb to demand higher salaries and pensions amid rising inflation in the EU nation in recent months.

The protest dubbed "Croatia Together for Higher Wages and Pensions" was held as the country in March registered inflation of 4.89 percent, the highest in the euro-zone.

Carrying banners saying "Stop the tax of poverty" and "If everything got more expensive, why didn't our salaries?", protesters marched through downtown Zagreb before gathering at the main Jelacic square.

The rally was organized by three main unions' and one pensioners' associations with many participants coming from other Croatian cities.

The president of Croatia's SSSH union federation Mladen Novosel said the demands were "not unreasonable" and offered the government a two-part settlement.

"At the end of the year, when the minimum wage increases, raise it by 250 euros gross and do the same next year. That way we will reach the salary we are asking for," said Novosel.

Unions want the net minimum and average wage to be raised to 1,100 and 2,200 euros respectively (currently around 800 and 1,500 euros).

They also want average pensions to be raised to 1,100 from the current 700 euros.

Croatia, an EU member since 2013, had the bloc's sixth-highest food prices, but ranks 19th in terms of average monthly wages.

Food takes a 26.7 percent share of living costs, compared to 16.5 percent in neighbouring Slovenia and 12.5 percent in Germany.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  2. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  3. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  4. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

  5. Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

    Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN
Recommended
Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain
Agricultural input prices up 31.6 percent annually: TÜİK

Agricultural input prices up 31.6 percent annually: TÜİK
Türkiye’s external assets decline to $439 billion

Türkiye’s external assets decline to $439 billion
Muğla hosts over 71,000 tourists in first quarter

Muğla hosts over 71,000 tourists in first quarter
Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years

Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years
Cuba authorizes investments by diaspora members

Cuba authorizes investments by diaspora members
Canadas economic ties with US are a weakness: Carney

Canada's economic ties with US are a weakness: Carney
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿