Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

  • May 10 2020 11:46:10

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.

“Turkey was better and safer for me and my family. Right now, we are all just waiting for the news, waiting to learn when we will start training again,” he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on May 9.

The 27-year-old defender, who plays for Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor, said Turkey was among the countries that have handled the crisis effectively.

“Turkey is in the countries that are moving towards a better situation. The crisis is being controlled here. I think it’s because people in Turkey, and in Europe generally, are following the rules,” Melnjak said via video link.

The left-back joined Çaykur Rizespor from Slovenian club NK Domzale in January 2019.

He has made 43 appearances so far, scoring seven goals and notching up five assists.

Turkey’s football leagues, which have been suspended since March, are set to resume this summer.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on May 6 that the Süper Lig and lower divisions will start over the June 12-14 weekend.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

    Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,739 as recoveries exceed 89,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,739 as recoveries exceed 89,000

  5. Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

    Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister
Recommended
One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus

One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus
Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus
Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 
Federation decision to resume Turkish football leagues stirs debate

Federation decision to resume Turkish football leagues stirs debate
Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus
Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP
WORLD Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin

Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin

A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.