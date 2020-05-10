Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.

“Turkey was better and safer for me and my family. Right now, we are all just waiting for the news, waiting to learn when we will start training again,” he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on May 9.

The 27-year-old defender, who plays for Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor, said Turkey was among the countries that have handled the crisis effectively.

“Turkey is in the countries that are moving towards a better situation. The crisis is being controlled here. I think it’s because people in Turkey, and in Europe generally, are following the rules,” Melnjak said via video link.

The left-back joined Çaykur Rizespor from Slovenian club NK Domzale in January 2019.

He has made 43 appearances so far, scoring seven goals and notching up five assists.

Turkey’s football leagues, which have been suspended since March, are set to resume this summer.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on May 6 that the Süper Lig and lower divisions will start over the June 12-14 weekend.