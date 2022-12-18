Croatia takes 3rd place at World Cup

Luka Modric high-fived and embraced his Croatia teammates after what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup.

Some of the Morocco players sank to their knees in dismay, while others went in se-arch of the referee to complain.

So much for this being a meaningless game.

Croatia ended up taking third place at the World Cup after a 2-1 win over Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 17.

“It is as if we have won the gold,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, whose team lost in the final four years ago.

To some, the third-place match is considered to be little more than an exhibition between two losing semifinalists. The day before the match, Morocco coach Walid Regragui described it as a “booby prize.”

However, as the final whistle blew on Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup, the disappointment was clear to see.

So, too, was the delight on Croatian faces.

It is the second time Croatia has taken third place at the World Cup. The team also achieved that feat in its first appearance at the tournament as an independent nation in 1998.