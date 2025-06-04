Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly

Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly

ANKARA
Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly

The parliament has approved a long-debated judicial reform package with a sweeping amendment to the country’s laws on the execution of sentences, opening the door to house arrest for sick and elderly prisoners.

Known publicly as the "10th judicial package," the proposal passed in a plenary session after lawmakers removed eight provisions from the original 30-article text following negotiations.

Under the new law, prisoners suffering from severe illness or disability who are not considered a serious threat to public safety will now be eligible for release or house arrest, with the exception of those sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment.

The decision will be made by the execution judge, and convicts’ medical conditions will be reviewed annually by prosecutor's offices.

The regulation also expands the scope of house arrest based on age. For women, children and individuals over 65, the maximum duration of house arrest will increase from one to three years.

For those aged 70 and above, the limit rises from two to four years, and for those over 75, it will extend from four to five years. Convicts over 80 will be eligible to serve up to six years of their sentence at home.

Electronic monitoring will become mandatory for inmates serving sentences of more than 10 years while under probation. Additionally, all convicts will now be required to spend at least one-tenth of their sentence in prison to qualify for probation.

The legislation also toughens penalties for a number of offenses. The lower limit of the sentence for intentional injury has been increased from one year to one year and six months.

If the injury only requires simple medical treatment, the penalty will now range from six months to one year and six months, up from the previous four-month minimum. The upper limit of prison time for aggravated forms of threats has risen from five to seven years.

Drunk or drug-impaired drivers will also face stricter punishment, with the lower limit of imprisonment increased from three to six months.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) introduced the bill amid what it calls the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) had pushed for broader measures addressing political prisoners and ill inmates.

The removed articles concerned traffic regulations, juvenile inmates and internet-related provisions.

criminal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader
İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal
Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case

Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case
New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister

New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿